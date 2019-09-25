|
Martha Densmore Life Celebration Service
Worcester - A Celebration of Martha's life and of Worcester, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at the First Unitarian Church, 90 Main St., in Worcester, MA, with a reception to follow. The family requests that donations in her memory be made to the Center for Nonviolent Solutions of Worcester, 901 Pleasant St., Worcester, MA 01602, or to NEADS Inc. of Princeton, 305 Redemption Rock Trail, Princeton, MA 01541.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019