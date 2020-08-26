1/1
Martha (Courteau) Deschene
Martha A. (Courteau) Deschene, 74

WHITINSVILLE - Martha A. (Courteau) Deschene, 74, of Roy St. died unexpectedly on Mon. Aug. 24, 2020 after a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years Daniel W. Deschene Sr.; 3 children Daniel W. "Skip" Deschene Jr. and his wife Merideth of Nashua NH, Katherine Ann Deschene of Whitinsville, and David D. Deschene of Whitinsville; 5 grandchildren Daniel Deschene III, Christopher Deschene, Samantha Deschene, William Waters, and Eric Waters; several nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her sister Nancy J. Courteau. Born in Uxbridge, MA on March 19, 1946 she was the daughter of Victor J. and Doris P. (Boissy) Courteau and was raised in Uxbridge and lived in Whitinsville most of her life.

Mrs. Deschene worked as a nurse at Wrentham State Hospital, caring for the disabled for 25 years. She was a graduate of Uxbridge High School and the Salter Secretarial School. Later in her mid 30's when her children were older, she earned a Nursing Degree from the David Hale Fanning School. A skilled seamstress, she liked needlework, quilting, and baking. She enjoyed taking Foxy Bus trips with her husband, shopping, going out to lunch, and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Gabriel's Church and their Women's Council.

Her funeral will be held Fri. Aug. 28 at 11 am in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St. Whitinsville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Funeral services provided by
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
12 Spring St
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 278-2200
