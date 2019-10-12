Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
View Map
Martha Fearing Obituary
Martha P. Fearing, 86

Sturbridge - Martha P. (Phillips) Fearing, 86, formerly of Mount Dan Rd., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Oct. 12th, in the Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, after a short illness.

Her husband, Dr. Samuel J. Fearing, passed away in 1990. She leaves her son, John L. Fearing of Brimfield; her daughter, Jane Howlett of Bristol, RI; her three grandchildren, Meredith Howlett, Samuel Howlett and Julia Fearing; and her nieces Faith Baptiste, Martha Hartel and Elizabeth Rainnie, all of Falmouth. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Maurice Phillips, Kenneth Phillips and George Phillips and her sister, Jean Canning. She was born in North Adams the daughter of George and Florence (Carpenter) Phillips.

Martha worked in the office of Dr. Charles Roy in Southbridge before dedicating her time to raising her family. She later became an active member of the Harrington Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and was a former president of the auxiliary. Martha loved her life on Big Alum Lake in Sturbridge and was a member and former president of the Big Alum Lake Association. She was also member of numerous other charitable organizations. She also loved spending time in Falmouth on Cape Cod. Martha was a true survivor in every sense of the word, having conquered Polio as a teenager as well as numerous other orthopedic related issues, none of which ever caused her to lose her determination, spirit and all around good nature!

Her family would like to thank Judy Maldonado for all of the care and compassion she gave to Martha.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 18th, at 11:00am in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge. A calling hour in the funeral home will be held on Friday, Oct. 18th, from 10:00 to 11:00am, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Harrington Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 100 South St., Southbridge, MA 01550.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
