Martha Haddad, 96
Millbury - Martha (Haddad) Haddad, 96 of Millbury, formerly of Worcester passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday, May 17th, 2020.
Martha was born in Worcester, the last of eleven children of Moses and Mary (Boosahda) Haddad. She graduated from Girls Trade School in Worcester. She worked many years as a stitcher in various factories in the Worcester Garment District.
Martha's husband Dahar E. Haddad, passed away in 1987. She is survived by her three children, Marsha A. Ohanesian and her husband Arsen of Worcester, Frank E. Haddad of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Paula M. Lavin and her husband Richard with whom she lived; four grandchildren she adored, Adam, Marla and Marcus Ohanesian and Jeffrey Haddad; two grand grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Besides her parents, her daughter in law, Lois Haddad, and ten siblings predeceased her.
Faith was a very important part of Martha's life. She was a member and active volunteer of St George Orthodox Cathedral, and it's Women's Club. The Grand Chapter of Ma Order of The Eastern Star, Stella Chapter No 3 in Worcester, Massachusetts. She enjoyed Bingo and the occasional trips to the casino.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Friday, May 22th at 11:00 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. The service can be viewed live online by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services.
Burial next to her husband will follow in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020