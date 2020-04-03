|
Worcester, MA - Martha A. Hardy, 58, passed away April 2 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Martha was a loving mother, homemaker, animal lover, poet, and avid Red Sox fan. She was born in Whitinsville to the late Richard E. Hardy and Barbara (Dobson) Hardy. A former resident of Framingham and Worcester, MA, loving mom to Ethan, sister to the late David R. Hardy, Philip Hardy and his wife Patricia of Franklin, Peter Hardy of Worcester, and Richard Hardy and his wife Lori of CA, aunt to Paige and Olivia Hardy of Franklin and Meaghan and Erin Hardy of Los Angeles. Services will be private at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. Donations in Martha's name may be made to The .
