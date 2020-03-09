|
|
Martha S. Hasler, 57
Shrewsbury - Martha Sacoto Hasler, 57, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, following a prolonged illness. Loving wife and mother of two children. Martha was born on April 2, 1962 in New York, NY to Antonio and Isabel (Arias) Sacoto.
She received her medical degree from the State University of New York Health Science Center at Syracuse on May 21, 1989, and she practiced pediatrics for 29 years in New York, Providence, and Massachusetts. Most recently Martha practiced at Lincoln Street Pediatrics in Worcester. On October 30, 1999, she married John Hasler. They raised a daughter, Isabella, and a son, Robert.
Martha was preceded in death by her mother, Isabel, and two brothers, James and Thomas. She is survived by her father Antonio, husband John, two children Isabella and Robert, sisters Cecilia, Maria, and Elizabeth, brother Louis, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Hills Church, 630 Cross Street., Boylston on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11:30 AM. Family and Friends are kindly asked to go directly to the church. To view Martha's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020