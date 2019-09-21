Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Martha Lee
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
1931 - 2019
Martha Lee Obituary
Martha E. Lee 88

Columbia Maryland - Martha E. (Gray) Lee 88 formerly of Worcester died Sunday September 15, 2019 at her home in Maryland. Born in Worcester, she was the second child of the late Charles M. and Sallie M. (Brown) Gray.

Martha attended Boylston public schools and graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester, MA. She later attended Johnson C. Smith College in Charlotte, NC. She retired from the US Department of Labor in 1990 after more than 30 years of service.

She was married to the late Clarence E. Lee and is survived by two sons. Stephen E. Lee of Baltimore, MD and Anthony G. Lee of Mount Rainier, MD. She leaves three brothers. Charles M. Gray, Jr of Boylston, MA, James W. Gray of Atlanta, GA and Thomas W. Gray of Worcester, MA. She is also survived by 2 Grandchildren and 4 Great grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held for Martha from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester Ma 01605 on Friday September 27, 2019. Calling hours will be from 9am to 11am with a funeral service at 11am. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery Boylston.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Martha's memory to Johnson C. Smith University at 100 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216 or online at www.jcsu.edu/giving/give_now

To leave a note of condolence for her family please go to

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
