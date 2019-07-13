|
Martha R. Przelomski
Oxford - Martha R. (Aubin) Przelomski, 86, of Corey Drive passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at UMass Medical Center surrounded by her beloved family. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Bernard S. Przelomski, Sr. who died in 2007. She is survived by her 2 children, Valerie A. Morello and her husband Louie of Worcester and Bernard S. Przelomski, Jr. of Oxford. She was born in Putnam, CT, daughter of the late Olivine Aubin (Grenier) and lived in Webster for many years before moving to Oxford 24 years ago.
Her greatest joys came from raising her family and her cherished dogs, Crumpet and Mr. Mittens, and taking care of her home. She possessed a keen eye for design and took great pride in meticulously decorating her home for every season and every holiday, with Christmas being her favorite. She enjoyed gardening and created a landscape vibrant with color and variety. She developed a lifelong love for music as a child singing in her church choir and it continued throughout her life. Her home was always filled with her beautiful voice even as she went about the most mundane of tasks. But her real passion was traveling with her daughter and best friend Valerie: together they traveled the globe and all fifty states.
She was a very kind, thoughtful and loving woman, and those she touched will never forget her. She will be greatly missed.
Honoring her wishes, services were held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515 or www.secondchanceanimals.org.
Arrangements were under the direction of Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School St., Webster.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019