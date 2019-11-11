|
Martha Smith, 77
Lancaster - Martha E. (Carter) Smith, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Kevin C. Smith; her children, Rick Roberts & wife Kathy of Kennebunk, ME; Tammy Turcotte of Clearwater, FL; and Kristin Macedo & husband Phil of East Freetown; 3 adoring grandchildren, Kevin & Ronnie Turcotte, and Camryn Macedo; 2 great-grandchildren, Kylee & Brysen Turcotte, her sister-in-law Ruth Carter of Rockport; nieces, nephews, extended family, and many dear friends, notably the Silhouettes. She is pre-deceased by her son, Michael Carter Roberts, her parents, Arlene & Crawford Brown, and three brothers, Maurice, William, and James Carter.
Martha was born in Wakefield, attended local schools, and graduated from the Wakefield High School, Class of 1959. She began her career as an executive assistant at 128 Ford-Volvo and later worked for Bolton Orchards and Lancaster Gardens. In 2002 she and her husband Kevin purchased Country Garden Florist on High Street in Clinton. From that day on, Martha has taken great pride in owning and operating her family business while establishing countless friendships throughout the community and beyond. In recent semi-retirement years, summer days and vacations were best enjoyed with a book in hand and her toes in the sand on Cliff Island, Maine. Martha loved to laugh and make others laugh. She possessed a quick wit and the uncanny ability to speak words louder with her eyes than with her mouth. Martha was happiest in the company of her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be forever remembered as the devoted and loving matriarch of her family. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be from 4 until 7PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Martha Smith to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019