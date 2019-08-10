|
Martha S. (Hill) Spinney, 79
Oxford - Martha S. (Hill) Spinney, 79, of June Street, passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Philip K. Spinney who died in 2017.
She leaves her daughter Karin Winsky and husband David of Oxford; son Stephen Spinney and wife Stephanie of Grafton; grandchildren Alyssa Spinney and significant other Anthony Bernardo of Sutton; Jake and Christina Winsky, Meaghan and Madison Spinney and great grandchildren Lily Hunter and Dominic and Stella Bernardo. She also leaves her sisters and brothers-in law Linda Cook and husband Oscar (Bud) of Woburn and Barbara Pellegrini and husband Gerry of Quincy; and many extended family members.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Arthur W. and Gretchen L. (Deitmer) Hill, and has lived in Oxford for 67 years. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1957, and pursued her master's degree in education from Worcester State College.
Martha was a math teacher at Oxford High School for 34 years, retiring in 2012. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star – Clara Barton Chapter, and enjoyed the beach, walking, knitting, crocheting and was an avid reader.
Martha left a lasting impression with everyone she met and was admired by her students. Her tremendous compassion, generosity and genuine kindness will forever be remembered by her family and many friends.
Memorial calling hours are Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the conclusion of calling hours. Burial will be private at a later date at North Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, Cardiovascular Genetics Research, 401 Park Dr., Ste. 602, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019