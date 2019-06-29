|
|
Martha O. Staras, 91
Worcester - Martha O. (Kwasnieska) Staras, 91, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Dodge Park Rest Home, surrounded by her loving family.
Martha is survived by her three daughters; Donna Hebert and her husband Norman of Hubbardston; Margareta Cheney and her husband Jay of Northborough; and Ada Staras and her fiancé Pat Fantasia of Worcester. She also leaves six grandchildren and three great grandchildren whom she cherished dearly – Joshua Greska, his wife Missy, and their children Kylie and Joseph; Jacob Greska, his wife Andrea, and their son Jacob Jr.; Alex and Olivia Cheney; and Leah and Mark Dellasanta. She is also survived by her sister Lee Kupecky of New Jersey, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Stephanie, Joseph and Valerie Kwasniewska.
Martha was born in Austria-Romania, daughter of the late Edmund and Barbara Kwasniewska. She graduated from high school and secretarial school in Germany. She moved to the United States following World War II where she married her beloved husband of 57 years, the late Peter M. Staras.
Martha has lived in Worcester since 1951. She worked for many years as an accomplished seamstress at the former Marcus Department Store in Worcester. She was a long-time member of Belmont Street Baptist Church, and a woman of very strong faith. Martha's greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She treasured all of the times spent with them.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massachusetts Special Olympics, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA, 01752.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 29 to June 30, 2019