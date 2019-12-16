|
|
Martin Philip Carlson 90
Sturbridge - Martin Philip Carlson, 'Phil', 90, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 following a short hospital stay. He leaves his loving and devoted wife and partner of 32 years, Astri Carlson of Sturbridge, MA; his daughter, Melanie Carlson of Concord, MA; his son, Mitchel Carlson and his wife Kathy of Charlton, MA; his step-son, Eric Kastango and his wife Judy of Florham Park, NJ; his step-daughter, Eve Kinne and her husband Corbin of Longmeadow, MA; his step-daughter, Kari Kastango and her wife, Alison Garvey of South Hadley, MA; and his six grandsons, Steven Carlson, Tyler Carlson, Nicholas Kastango and his wife Nicole, Alexander Kastango, Maximilian Kinne, and Tucker Kinne and his wife Hayley. He is predeceased by his former wife, Myrta Lou Carlson, and his son, Scott Carlson.
Phil was born in Jamestown, NY, on August 27, 1929, the son of Martin and Anna Carlson, who came to the United States from Smaland, Sweden. He lived in Sturbridge for many years and was proudly employed by the JCPenney Company for almost 40 years. Phil loved his occupation and left for work each day with a smile for the day ahead. Phil was devoted to his community and was a proud member and contributor to the Rotary International Services organization giving generously of his time to the organization in many different capacities since the early 70's. He was a Paul Harris Award recipient, the highest Rotary award, for outstanding contribution to the community. Phil visited Jamaica for several humanitarian missions along with his wife, Astri, with Doctors without Borders, helped build homes in Florida with Habitat for Humanity, and enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels for many years in the Sturbridge area.
Phil loved to golf and enjoyed playing with family and long-time golf partners. He also loved to travel, and together with his wife, Astri, visited many destinations across the world. Most of all, Phil loved people, and many benefited from his kindness and loving spirit. He loved to gather with his family for any occasion and has many treasured friends in the Sturbridge area that he traveled, golfed, sailed and experienced 'a tremendous' life with.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, at 11 a.m., at the Sturbridge Federated Church, followed by a burial service at the North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Phil, to the Sturbridge Federated Church or Sturbridge Rotary Scholarship Fund via Sturbridge Rotary Club Charitable Accounts, P.O. Box 357, Sturbridge, Ma, 01566 .
Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St. Southbridge is directing arrangements.
An online guestbook is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019