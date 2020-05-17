|
|
Martin F. Harrity 82
Worcester - Martin F. Harrity died in his home on May 6, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He was 82. He was born in Worcester to Anne (Egan) Harrity and Peter Harrity.
He is survived by his former wife and still close friend, Dianne Harrity. Together they raised 6 children. He was pre-deceased by his son Martin (Bub) Harrity. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Glatki of Easthampton, MA, his sons, Steven and his wife Janine of Tampa, FL, Michael and his fiancée Kimberly of San Diego, CA, Joseph and his girlfriend Keli Mercandante, of Worcester, and his daughter Nancy and her husband Robert Lambert of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by his caring younger sister Anne Scott Harrity of Worcester, his 10 grandchildren, Michael, Shane, Joseph, Timary, Hannah, Quinn, Morgan, Matthew, Shannon, and Kaitlyn. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, 2 step grandchildren, his sister-in-law Celine Harrity, and many, many friends. He was pre-deceased by his 4 older brothers, Raymond, Peter, Edward, and James, all raised around the Newton Square area.
Martin (Marty) graduated from St. John's High School, The College of the Holy Cross, and Boston University School of Law. He passed the Massachusetts Bar Exam in 1962 and practiced law in Worcester for over 50 years. He was a bar advocate, a Guardian, guardian ad litem, and Roger's Monitor for many. He received the St. Thomas More Society award from the Diocese of Worcester. He was a past exalted ruler of the Worcester Elks and served on the board and various committees of the Mercy Center for many years. He never stopped learning. Over 25 years later he also took and passed the New Hampshire State Bar exam. He also received a master's degree in Theology from Weston School of Theology, and he took many classes in psychology at Anna Maria.
Family was very important to him. When his children were young, he brought his sons to early morning hockey practice and coached them in Jesse Burkett's, Friendly's Ice Cream youth baseball team. He did love his ice cream too. As his family grew up, grew larger, and spread out across the country, he took every opportunity to visit them and go on walks, to the beach, the theatre, dinners at the Sole, or just spending time talking or playing cribbage. For the last 30 years he hosted weekly family dinners with his sister and whichever children and grandchildren were in town. He was a man with a generous heart, always ready to lend a helping-hand, he was lovingly referred to as St. Martin, Saver of Lost Souls. During his 40-year acquaintance with Bill Wilson, he reached out to literally hundreds of folks who needed a helping hand. He treasured these friendships and was beloved by those with whom he shared his life.
He loved art, the outdoors, and traveling. His love of art began with the hundreds of photographs he took. He hand-colored prints and then began collecting art, especially Irish landscapes. He dreamed of owning a gallery so as to share his treasures with others. During weekends spent in his house in Bethlehem, NH, he was drawn to the "4000 footers" in the White Mountains. He bought the guidebook and climbed all forty-eight of them, some multiple times in all seasons. He was very proud of accomplishing this challenge after the age of 50. He received recognition from the Appalachian Mountain Club for this feat. Many hikes were made with his friends George and Carole. He spent many weekends in Plymouth, MA at White Horse and Pricilla Beaches. These beach walks gave him the opportunity to nurture his spiritual life and get closer to God. He rarely missed attending his weekly Mass. He also looked forward to relaxing outside with a book and a crossword puzzle. He was proud of his ability to do the New York Times crossword puzzles in pen. He traveled extensively. His trips to Ireland became a regular twice-yearly occurrence. Both of his parents were born in County Mayo and he faithfully visited his uncle Walter and cousin James Egan in Derrygarrow and his friends throughout County Mayo and the rest of the country. Marty was proud to have climbed Crough Patrick multiple times. Some of his fondest memories were walking the countryside of Ireland with his kids and grandkids and sharing their Irish heritage and family history with them.
Funeral services for Martin will be held Thursday, May 21st at 11:00 am in Blessed Sacrament Church, 551 Pleasant Street. Due to the COVID restrictions, there is a ten-person limit, the service can be viewed live online by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services. Burial in St John Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to . https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1496&np=true The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 17 to May 18, 2020