Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Maynard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Maynard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Maynard Obituary
Martin J. Maynard

Northborough - Martin J. Maynard passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence in Worcester, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice Residence c/o VNA Care Network, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608 or the Amedisys Foundation 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

Services were private.

A complete obituary can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -