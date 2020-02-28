|
Martin J. Maynard
Northborough - Martin J. Maynard passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence in Worcester, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice Residence c/o VNA Care Network, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608 or the Amedisys Foundation 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Services were private.
A complete obituary can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020