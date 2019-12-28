|
Martin A. Shannon, 79
WORCESTER - Martin A. Shannon, 79, beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather died Thursday, December 26 after spending Christmas surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Doolin, County Clare, Ireland, son of Martin and Norah (Droney) Shannon. He was educated in Doolin and emigrated to America on October 27, 1962.
Martin worked as a mason and joined Local 3, Bricklayers and Allied Crafts Workers. He lived in Somerville for a time and travelled the east coast to Florida and back, eventually settling in Worcester to join a large Irish emigrant community. He was a partner in Hodgkins and Shannon Construction and later the owner of Shannon Construction, both based in Worcester. Martin was known throughout the area for his stone and masonry work. His children are fond of saying they, "couldn't go anywhere in the City without someone stopping them to comment on their father's work". Martin never fully retired, practicing his trade as a volunteer and mentoring younger masons. In recent months, he worked on volunteer projects at Blessed Sacrament Church, and the Worcester Stearns Tavern Pub project.
Martin loved to sit on the front porch of his home of more than 40 years, with a bit of Irish music playing quietly in the background and conversing with any and all neighbors that would stroll by. He also loved watching hurling and rooting for Clare, particularly enjoying Clare's 2013 victory in the All-Ireland Championship Final. He travelled back to Ireland many times, both with friends and, later, his family. Martin was a longtime parishioner and daily communicant at Blessed Sacrament Church and enjoyed his time spent with his coffee social group after mass. He was also a former member of the Knights of Columbus Council 88 and Ancient Order of Hibernians Div. 36.
His wife of 42 years, Virginia A. "Ginny" (Prior) Shannon passed away this year. He will be dearly missed by his children; Timothy J. Shannon of Salem, Megan M. Collins and her husband Daniel of Norwell and Colleen M. Shannon and her husband Noah Weiskoff of Beverly; his grandsons, Aidan Collins and Ronan Shannon-Weiskoff. Martin also leaves a brother, Miceal Shannon and his wife, Brid of County Clare, Ireland and many nieces and nephews, here and in Ireland. His daughter, Kerry; two brothers, Patrick "Paddy" and John Shannon and a sister, Bridget "Biddy" predeceased him. Martin also leaves behind many friends who were like family to him.
Martin's funeral will be held on Friday, January 3rd from Callahan Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Visiting hours to celebrate Martin's life will be held on Thursday, January 2nd from 4:00 until 7:00 pm. Flowers are welcome. Contributions may be made to Martin's Church, a place he so loved. Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St., Worcester, 01602
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020