Martin Tamulevicz
Martin "Marty" L. Tamulevicz

Millbury - Martin "Marty" L. Tamulevicz, 56, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He survived by his son, Ryan Tamulevicz and his partner Alvaro Dafonte Imedio of Boston, MA; Ryan's mother, Michelle Tebo of Uxbridge, MA; his sister, Mary Beth Tamulevicz of Quincy, MA; cousins: Chickie Barry of Hudson, MA, Michael Barry and his wife Kim of Leominster, MA, Jim Barry of Berlin, MA, Judy Selby and her husband Shane of Upton, MA, and leaves behind several more cousins and friends. His brother, Michael Tamulevicz predeceased him.

Marty was the loving son of the late, Martin M. and Mary A. (Cullen) Tamulevicz and raised in Hudson, MA graduating from Hudson High School in 1982. Marty was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Marty was a great Dad and loved spending time with family and friends. Marty was an avid fisherman, like his Dad before him, with many fishing spots in the local area being amongst his favorites. Marty enjoyed playing softball and golf and, played on various leagues over the years. He also followed all the local sports teams and enjoyed the comradery of the football pools. All who knew Marty will miss him dearly.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Marty's memory to: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metrowest, 21 Church Street, Hudson, MA 01749, or to a charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence please visit:

www.tighehamilton.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
