Marty R. Veroneau, 57
Leicester - Marty Robert Veroneau, 57 of Leicester, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at home, Thursday, November 21st, 2019.
Marty was born in Worcester on February 6, 1962, the son of the late David Owen Veroneau and Linda May (Brown) Setaro. He graduated from Burncoat Senior High, joined the Massachusetts Army National Guard serving as a member of the 1st Bn, 181st Inf for 5 years. He earned his living as a self-employed carpet installer, Towing company owner-operator and mechanic, equipment operator, over the years.
He is survived by the Love of his life for the past 40 years, Deborah Ann Bonnette; two children, Daniel R. Veroneau and Megan A. Veroneau and her companion Jeremy Ward all of Leicester; three brothers, David Veroneau in Arkansas, Kirk Veroneau of Oregon and Darick J. Setaro and his wife Alexis Weaver Setaro of Worcester; his stepmother, Pauline (Early) Veroneau, in Oregon; a sister in law, Terri Chaffee Veroneau of Worcester; Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Besides his parents, a sister, CarrieLynn Veroneau, Chaffee and his stepfather James Setaro all predeceased him.
Marty was a gentle giant who could fix anything, loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles, cars, hot rods and Rock and Roll. In Marty's life, nothing was more important than Deborah and his children. The pride he had in their accomplishments, watching them grow and being with Deborah was second to none. His happiest moments were those spent with his family and his many friends.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Monday, November 25th, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. A prayer service will be held at 7 pm. Burial will be held Tuesday, from the funeral home departing at 10:00 am with a procession to Greenville Baptist Cemetery, 674 Pleasant St, Rochdale, MA 01542 where his burial with military honors will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Vet's Inc, 60 Grove Street Worcester 01608
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019