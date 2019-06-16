|
Dr. Marvin Baum, 98
WORCESTER - Dr. Marvin "Chick" Baum age 98 died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital.
His wife of 56 years Danella "Pennie" (Mandell) Baum died in 2000. He leaves two sons, Dr. Alfred Baum and his wife Marcia of Plymouth, MA and Samuel Baum of San Diego; a daughter Faith Baum and her wife Sue Becker of Maplewood, NJ; a sister Claire Moses of Chicago; six grandchildren and one great grandson. He was predeceased by his son Alan Michael Baum.
He was born in Patterson, NJ and was the son of Samuel and Adele (Gerstein) Baum.
He graduated from the University of Alabama and New York Medical College. He specialized in Internal Medicine, first in private practice in the 1950's and later for Fallon Clinic in the early 1970's. Following his education he moved to Worcester and began private practice in Internal Medicine. He was a member of the staff of Saint Vincent Hospital and Fairlawn Hospital before joining the Fallon Clinic, with a special interest in geriatrics. He was widely loved and respected by his patients, colleagues and the Worcester community. In retirement he was a very active volunteer, delivering meals for Rachel's Table, participating in a radio program for visually impaired and was a tutor and mentor of students of Flagg Street School. Throughout the years he was a very active volunteer in many capacities at Temple Emanuel Sinai.
He was a Navy Veteran of WWII.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 1:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JUNE 18TH IN TEMPLE EMANUEL SINAI, 661 SALISBURY STREET UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be in Holy Society Cemetery in Leicester.
Immediately following the interment a Memorial Observance reception will be held until 4:30 p.m. in Temple Emanuel Sinai and continuing from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in Eisenberg Assisted Living Residence at 631 Salisbury Street.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rachel's Table, 633 Salisbury Street, Worcester, 01609; Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury Street, Worcester, 01609; Eisenberg Assisted Living Residence, 631 Salisbury Street, Worcester, 01609 or to Jewish HealthCare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester 01609.
