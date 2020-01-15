|
Marvin E. Degon Jr., 89
MILLBURY - Marvin E. Degon Jr., 89, of Millbury, died peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Saint Francis Home in Worcester, surrounded by his family.
Marvin leaves his wife of 68 years, Ann M. (Gunderman) Degon; seven children, Patricia M. Roy of Holden, Marvin E. Degon III and his wife Kathleen of Millbury, Curtis P. Degon and his wife Patricia of Worcester, Tina M. Kingsley of Webster, Kathleen M. Martin and her husband Richard of Auburn, Tracy M. Degon of Millbury and Amanda M. Degon of Worcester; 14 grandchildren: Richard, Wendy, Renee and Matthew; Amanda and Marvin; Christopher and Elizabeth; Michael; Andrew and Tracy; Nicholas; and Kwin and Jonathan; 17 great-grandchildren: Daniel, Aaron and Hannah; Colin and Ava; Cole and Evan; Lucas, Travis and Charlotte; Zoë; Ava; Caleb and Zachary; Patrick; and Colin and Emily; a sister Pauline Tasse in Conn., two brothers Salvatore and John Degon, both in Fla., and several nieces and nephews. His son-in-law Richard F. Roy predeceased him.
Marvin was born in Worcester, son of Marvin E. and Philomena (Capuano) Degon. He grew up in Worcester, and raised his family in Auburn before moving to Millbury.
Marvin attended St. John's High School, then on Temple St., in Worcester, and Boston College. He was an accomplished football and baseball player. The New York Giants in both baseball and football scouted Marvin. He later played baseball in the Norton Semi-Pro Industrial Baseball League in Worcester.
Marvin served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard.
Marvin had a long career in the bread business, retiring in 1995 as General Sales Manager for the John J. Nissen Bread Co.
Marvin was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Auburn and the Auburn Knights of Columbus. He remained a great sports fan throughout his life. He was especially devoted to his family.
The funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 18, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 194 Oxford St., Auburn. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020