|
|
Mary V. "Ginny" Alex, 82
Grafton - Mary V. "Ginny" (Morse) Alex, 82, passed away March 1, 2020 at home surrounded by the family she loved. She was the beloved mother of Stephen Alex, Lisa Gallagher, Christopher Alex and his wife Melissa, Karen Champlin and her husband Thomas, and Craig Alex and his wife Barbara. Ginny also leaves her grandchildren Erica, Robert, Nicholas and Shaun Cosenza, Maegan, Morgan and Mikaela Alex and Keith and Kyle Remillard and Keegan Champlin and great-grandchildren Michael Burque and Benjamin Lauria, her siblings Kevin Morse, Terry Bogue, Peter Morse, Donna Conroy and John Morse along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband John Alex. Ginny was born March 24, 1937 in Worcester and her roots were in Auburn where she grew up. Ginny was one of the original Lake Ave "Hockey Moms" in Grafton. For the last 20 years she was part of the close knit group at the Northbridge Senior Center where she worked. She was happiest when close to her family and friends. Please honor Ginny with memorial donations to The Dana Farber Cancer Institute 450 Brookline Ave. Boston MA 02215 or online at www.DanaFarber.org or to the Northbridge Senior Center 20 Highland St. Whitinsville, MA 01588. All are welcome to gather with Ginny's family and friends Thursday March 5th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton MA 01536. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday March 6th at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church 17 Waterville St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. She will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a special message is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020