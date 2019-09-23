Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
340 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1515
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
340 School St
Webster, MA 01570
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Basilica
53 Whitcomb Street
View Map
1926 - 2019
Mary Ann Cygielnik Obituary
Mary Ann J. Cygielnik

Webster - Mary Ann J. Cygielnik, 93, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at home with family at her side.

She leaves several nephews and nieces, including Philip LaHair who cared for her during her illness; grand-nephews and grand-nieces; and great grand-nephews and great grand-nieces. She was preceded in death by her siblings Bruno Cygielnik, John Cygielnik, Albina Gryncewicz, Olga LaHair and Frances M. Burns.

She was born in Webster on April 22, 1926, a daughter of Francis and Marcella (Luczynskas) Cygielnik and lived here most of her life. She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1944.

Mary Ann worked in the office at the American Optical Company in Southbridge for several years.

She was a member of Saint Joseph Basilica. She enjoyed planting her large garden annually and tending to her yard. She loved spending time with her family.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, September 25, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street. Burial will be in St. Joseph Garden of Peace. A visiting hour will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 AM Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the Mass. Donations in her name may be made to St. Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street, Webster, MA 01570.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
