Mary Ann Reeks
1947 - 2020
Mary Ann J. Reeks, 73

Worcester - Mary Ann J. Reeks, 73, of Worcester, died after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020.

She is survived by her sons, John-Michael Reeks, James E. Reeks and his fiancé, Jennifer Diaz, who was a friend and like a daughter to her and her daughter, Tiffany M. Atchue, her grandchildren Jenna & James Jr., who were the light and joy of her life, and her former husband and friend, E. John Reeks. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alyssa, Heather, Kayleigh, Anthony and Anna. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Remy. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Frank & Florence (Karpowich) Plona, and her siblings, Judith and Francis Plona. She is also predeceased by her daughters Dawn Langevin, Cheryl Atchue and Robin Coyle.

Mary Ann worked in retail, real estate and ran her own candy company for many years. She attended Assumption College in Worcester. She loved attending her children's school and sporting activities and had a passion for cooking and baking for her family and friends and for hosting large holiday gatherings at her home.

In accordance with her wishes, there are no calling hours. A graveside service, led by Fr. Bernard Poppe of All Saints Church, will be held at St. John's Cemetery on Cambridge Street in Worcester on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.

Henry-Dirsa Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
