Mary Ann (Paladino) White, 76
Columbia, SC - Mary Ann (Paladino) White, of Auburn, passed away after a brief hospitalization on August 16th at Providence Hospital in Columbia, SC. Mrs. White had been living in Lexington, South Carolina since January 2018. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Albert A. and Cornelia R. (Bisceglia) Paladino.
Her husband of 44 years, Donald F. White, predeceased her in 2014. Mrs. White is survived by her only daughter, Ashley (White) Jordan of Lexington, South Carolina; her son in law, Jayson Jordan, of Lexington, South Carolina and her granddaughter, Kennedy Quinn "Kick" Jordan who provided her with so much joy and love.
Friends and family are invited to a graveside ceremony, which will be held at St. John's Cemetery in the Our Lady of Fatima section, 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 AM. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., is directing arrangements.
The family requests that flowers be omitted. A fund has been set up to honor her memory. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Lexington Senior Center, 108 Ball Park Road, Lexington, SC 29072.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019