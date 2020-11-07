Mary M. Arvidson, 74Holden - Mary M. (Welch) Arvidson, 74, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center- University Campus. She leaves her husband of 54 years, Robert P. Arvidson; three children, daughter Kristina Killoran and her husband Richard Jr. of Holden, son Michael Arvidson and his wife Amy of Holden and daughter Karen Cloutier and her husband Craig of Worcester; 6 grandchildren- Timothy, Paige, Lauren, Michael Jr., Ashley, and Aidan; 6 siblings- Jack Welch and his wife Karen, Robert Welch and his wife Cindy, Virginia Gosler, Margie Foster, Tom Welch, and Betty Capuano; many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.Mary was born in Worcester, daughter of the late George and Catherine (O'Donnell) Welch. She graduated from North High School, Class of 1965. She worked as an office manager at Light Lab Designs. She was a member of and taught CCD at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Worcester, enjoyed reading, kayaking, swimming, and spending time with family and friends at their family home on Rocky Bound Pond in Croydon, NH. She also enjoyed vacationing at Hampton Beach and Sanibel Island in Florida.All services will be private. Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League. To leave an online condolence message, please visit