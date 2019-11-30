Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mary Atchue Obituary
Mary T. Atchue, 96

WORCESTER - Mary T. (Burke) Atchue, 96, of Worcester, died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

She was the wife of Earl V. Atchue, who passed away in 2011. They were married November 27, 1943. Until the late 60's, Mary was fondly known as "Bebe Burke." Her first grandchild changed "Bebe" to "Beba" which is how she has been known ever since.

She was born in Worcester, daughter of John E. and Maryellen (Reynolds) Burke.

Mary is survived by her four sons, Kenneth F. Atchue and his wife Mary Ellen, Earl V. Atchue Jr. and his wife Nancy, Timothy Atchue and his wife Laurie, and Charles J. Atchue and his wife Regina; a son-in-law David Standring; 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.

She also leaves her niece Mary Stappenbeck and her husband Thad, and nephew Jack Swiatek and his wife Denise.

Her daughter Maryellen Standring died in 2014. She was also predeceased by two brothers, four sisters and two great-grandchildren Patrick and Michael Standring.

Mary attended St. Stephen's School in Worcester and graduated with honors from the former Worcester High School of Commerce in 1940.

She completed her career by retiring from the staff of Worcester State University as Coordinator of Veteran Affairs.

Mary was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. She was very active in many religious and social organizations and was very proud of the fact that she was also a citizen of Ireland due to her parental lineage.

The funeral Mass will be Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St., Worcester. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Church or to Compassionate Care A.L.S., PO Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574 (www.ccals.org).

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019
