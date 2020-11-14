Mary Jo Bahosh, 69Marlborough - Mary Jo Bahosh, 69 of Marlborough died at her home on Thursday, November 12, 2020.Mary Jo was born in Clinton MA, the daughter of the late Francis W. and Maryann T. (Goodsell) Weihn.She was predeceased by her husband of 25 years, Wes Tuttle who died in September, 2020.Mary Jo is survived by her Children, Missy Martin of Clinton, Patty Bahosh of Whitinsville, Ryan Tuttle of Marlborough and Katherine Owens of FL; 6 grandchildren, Bobby, Johnny, Waylon, Luke, Jeffrey and Madison; 3 brothers, Francis "Babe" Weihn of Bolton, Michael Weihn and Patrick Weihn both of Clinton as well as several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by a brother Phillip Weihn.Mary Jo worked as an Executive Secretary in charge of tournaments for 25 years for the New England Sports Center in Marlborough.Anyone that knew Mary Jo knew she loved spending time at home on the lake. When not on the lake she loved going to Florida to spend time with family and soaking up the sun. She was a big football fan who enjoyed participating in the weekly pool with her friends at Checkerboards. It was also no secret that she was a loud and proud Trump supporter.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, MA. A Private burial will take place at a later date.Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 17, from 5-8 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main St., Marlborough, MAFor more information and to view an on line memorial, please visit