Mary Barsam, 90
Holden - Mary Barsam, 90, formerly of Worcester, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Holden Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center, Mayo Drive.
Mary was born in Worcester and lived her entire life here. She was the daughter of Harry and Mary (Donabe) Barsam. She was predeceased by four sisters, Lillian Safford of Woburn, Annie Larson of Rockville, MD, and Alice and Margaret Barsam of Worcester. She is survived by nephews Richard Larson and Robert Larson, both of Maryland. She also leaves her good friends, Mavoureen Robert, Matt Labarre and Celeste Kimball.
Mary was a Horace Mann Scholar and graduated with honors from Commerce High School in Worcester, and later attended Salter Secretarial School. Her first job in the business world was with Mass Protective Association, later called Paul Revere Life Insurance. After leaving the insurance business she found her real interest in being a legal secretary and worked in many law offices in the city until her retirement. She was a former member of All Saints Episcopal Church and spent many years singing in the St. Cecelia Choir.
A special Thank You to Mary's caretakers at Holden Rehab & Nursing Center for the excellent care they provided.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 am before the funeral. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery.
ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2019