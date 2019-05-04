Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barsam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Barsam


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Barsam Obituary
Mary Barsam, 90

Holden - Mary Barsam, 90, formerly of Worcester, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Holden Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center, Mayo Drive.

Mary was born in Worcester and lived her entire life here. She was the daughter of Harry and Mary (Donabe) Barsam. She was predeceased by four sisters, Lillian Safford of Woburn, Annie Larson of Rockville, MD, and Alice and Margaret Barsam of Worcester. She is survived by nephews Richard Larson and Robert Larson, both of Maryland. She also leaves her good friends, Mavoureen Robert, Matt Labarre and Celeste Kimball.

Mary was a Horace Mann Scholar and graduated with honors from Commerce High School in Worcester, and later attended Salter Secretarial School. Her first job in the business world was with Mass Protective Association, later called Paul Revere Life Insurance. After leaving the insurance business she found her real interest in being a legal secretary and worked in many law offices in the city until her retirement. She was a former member of All Saints Episcopal Church and spent many years singing in the St. Cecelia Choir.

A special Thank You to Mary's caretakers at Holden Rehab & Nursing Center for the excellent care they provided.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 am before the funeral. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery.

ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
Download Now