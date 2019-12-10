|
Mary E. Beshai
Worcester - Mary E. Beshai 94 a lifelong resident of Worcester died on Sunday December 8, 2019 at home. Born in Worcester, Mary was one of 10 children to the late George and Helena (Franco) Greenleaf. Mary was the wife of the late Frank Beshai who died in 1992. Mary worked for many years for the Szabo Food Service Co. serving State Mutual Insurance Co. She served her community on the PTA at the former Upsala St. School and was an active member of the West Boylston Women's Club.
Mary leaves a large loving family including her daughter Esther and her husband Edward whom she lived with for the past 6 years, Peter Beshai and his wife Eleanor, Frank "Butch" Beshai and his wife Brenda and her daughter Marie Harmon. Her son George Beshai pre-deceased her in 1995. Mary also leaves one brother Lawrence Greenleaf, one sister Mildred Souci, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren including two special great grand children Scott and Izzabella, and 2 special great great grandchildren Liam, and Jaxon. Mary was also blessed to have a very special young friend, Avi Nash that brought much joy to her life. Besides her son George, Mary was pre-deceased by her brother Louis and sisters, Helen, Esther, Anna, and Olive.
Calling hours for Mary will be on Sunday December 15, 2019 from 4-7pm at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester Ma 01605. A funeral service will be celebrated on Monday at 11am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in South Grafton.
Mary's family would like to give a special thank you and blessing to the Summit Elder Care of Grafton St. in Worcester for their loving care and concern for Mary and her family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations in Mary's memory to Summit Elder Care, 1369 Grafton St. Worcester, Ma 01604 by making checks payable to Summit Elder Care and place Mary E. Bashai in the memo.
To share a memory of Mary or to leave a note of condolence for the family please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019