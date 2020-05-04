|
Mary A. (Benoit) Bigwood, 82
SPENCER - Mary A. (Benoit) Bigwood, 82, of Howe Village, Spencer, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Life Care Center of Auburn due to complications with Covid-19.
She was the wife of William H. Bigwood who died in 2013. She leaves her sons, William J. Bigwood of Leicester, Michael C. Bigwood of N.Y.C., and Christopher K. Bigwood of Centerville; four grandchildren, Will, Amelia, Colby and Michael; her sister, Karen Hutchinson of TN; nieces, nephews and extended family relatives. She is most recently predeceased by her daughter in law Beulah Bigwood on May 2, and her brother Joseph Benoit and her sister Helen Pelchat.
Mary worked in the Accounting Dept. at UMASS Memorial Hospital in Worcester prior to retirement.
Born in E. Brookfield, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Keigney) Benoit. She was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, and the Spencer Garden Club. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining her family.
Private funeral services were held with burial in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Memorial donations may be made to the Food Pantry c/o Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, 46 Maple St., Spencer, Ma. 01562. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is directing arrangements for the family.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020