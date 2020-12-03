Mary E. (Kaliunas) Boulay, 92SPENCER - Mary E. (Kaliunas) Boulay, 92, of Spencer died peacefully Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at the Overlook Masonic Home in Charlton.Her husband of 67 years, Robert E. Boulay, died in 2018. She leaves her daughters, Cathy Hebert and her husband Dwight of Gloucester and Carol Crozier and her husband Steven of Spencer; her grandchildren, Michael and his wife Katie, Cristy and her husband Shawn, Kevin and his wife Renata, and Jason and his wife Audrey; her great-grandchildren, Thomas, Mae, Jackson, Henry, Nathaniel and Alexander; and several nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Worcester, she was the daughter of Alexander and Yadviga (Lapinauskas) Kaliunas. She is predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Pavolis, Frances West, Helen Miller, Josephine Widun, and her half-sister, Anna Damstrom.Mary graduated from David Hale Fanning Girls Trade School in Worcester and began her career as a hairdresser at R.G. Shakour in Worcester. Later on, she worked for many years as a retail sales associate at the former Eddy's Clothing Store on Park Avenue in Worcester before retiring. She was also a volunteer at the Fallon Health Clinic for many years and was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish.Mary loved the time she spent with her family and especially enjoyed making holiday gatherings and cookouts special.She enjoyed gardening and was known for her beautiful gardens. She took great pride in her flowers and arrangements which she entered into the Labor Day Spencer Fair over many years and she was awarded many ribbons for her entries. Mary also enjoyed her leisure time working with all types of crafts. She and her husband enjoyed their time traveling and the winters they spent in Florida. Mary made many friends everywhere she went and cherished every friendship.Mary's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to all of the caregivers on the 4th Floor Skilled Nursing Unit at the Overlook Masonic Home in Charlton. Her family considered the caregivers to be her second family and are grateful for their excellent professional care and the heartfelt compassion they gave to Mary for many years.Private funeral services were held in the J. Henri Morin Funeral Home in Spencer with burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.Memorial donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Spencer Rescue Squad, Inc., 6 Bixby Rd., Spencer, 01562.