|
|
Mary E. Brown
SHREWSBURY - Mary E. (Jacobs) Brown, age 95 of Shrewsbury, MA died May 1, 2019. Her husband, Dr. Donald P. Brown predeceased her in 1987. She leaves 7 children, Paul D. Brown of St. Paul, MN, Kathleen Flaherty of Lexington, MA, David J. Brown of Boston, MA, Ann Stasaitis of Southboro, MA, Philip Brown of Woonsocket, RI, and James V. Brown of Shrewsbury, MA. Son, Stephen J. Brown predeceased her in 1991. Mary leaves 11 grandchildren, a grandson predeceased, and two great grandchildren. Two brothers, Vincent M. Jacobs of Burlington, VT and William P. Jacobs of Princeton, NJ predeceased her.
Born in Boston, MA, Mary was the daughter of Major General Vincent H. Jacobs and Elizabeth (Kennedy) Jacobs. She was educated in Boston schools and graduated from Regis College. Before her marriage, Mrs. Brown taught in the Boston public schools and was a copy writer for the Sheraton Corp. A longtime parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Shrewsbury, she was a member of St. Mary's Women's Guild, the Shrewsbury Historical Society, the Shrewsbury Garden Club, and the Guild of Our Lady of Providence.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to St. Mary's Church, 20 Summer Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday May 13, 2019 at 10AM at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA. Burial will be held privately. To leave a note of condolence for Mary's family please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 7 to May 8, 2019