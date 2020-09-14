Mary Brule

Mary J. Brule, 87



SPENCER - Mary J. Brule, 87, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer and dementia.



She leaves her daughters Traci G. Puckett & her husband Jason Puckett of Brookfield MA,Trina M. Strandberg & her husband David Strandberg of North Brookfield MA; her granddaughter Autumn R. Puckett and her dear friend Mary Colorio of Worcester MA whom she has been friends with for 60 years.



She grew up in Sutton and lived in Millbury. She raised her family in Brookfield MA and lived there for over 20 years. Mary was a professional dancer and did shows with many big bands in the Worcester area. She also taught dance lessons for a time. She loved music from Frank Sinatra to Elvis. Dancing was her life and she attended Saturday night dances at the Frohsinn Club in Shrewsbury up until a few years ago when her health declined. She worked as a switchboard operator throughout the years at many local companies including Duddie Ford in Westboro, Bank of Boston in Worcester and the Law Office of McGuire and McGuire in Worcester.



She loved all animals and was a mother and grandmother to many pets throughout her life, most recently a basset hound that often came to visit her while she was ill.



Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter Po Box 136 East Brookfield, MA 01515 and to Salmon VNA Hospice 37 Birch Street Milford, MA 01757.Arrangements re under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St. Spencer.





