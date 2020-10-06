Mary "Millie" E. (Marand) Buckner, 77
Glendale, AZ/Southbridge, MA - Mary "Millie" E. (Marand) Buckner, 77, of Glendale, AZ (formerly of Southbridge, MA) passed away October 2, 2020.
Mary was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lillian (Bachand) Marand. She leaves her children, Wendy (John) Tretheway of Southbridge, Debra Sibley of Southbridge, Joseph Sibley (Patty) of Southbridge, and Mary (Benjamin) Esteban of Peoria, AZ; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many longtime friends whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind her brothers, Gerald (Rae) Marand of Woodstock, CT and Russell (Shirley) Marand of Woodstock, CT. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl, and her brother, Donald.
Millie enjoyed going to yard sales, her cats, decorating for Christmas, casinos, and hanging out with her friends at Open Mic Night.
Due to Mary's wishes, there are no calling hours, and burial will be private. The family asks you to remember Mary by wearing her favorite color, purple, and/or by making a donation to a charity of your choice
.
If you knew Millie, then you knew her favorite word. www.sansoucyfuneral.com