|
|
Leslie A. Burton, 65
Oakham - Leslie A. (Ranta) Scott Burton, 65, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 after her courageous fight with cancer.
She leaves her loving husband of 18 years, Robert S. Burton; her children: Jason Scott of Barre, Joshua Scott of Indianapolis, IN, Sarah Royce of Northborough, Elijah Burton of Cape Cod, Josiah Burton of Athol and Benjamin Burton of Jaffrey, NH; her sister, Karin Ranta of Great Neck, NY; and her beloved grandchildren.
Leslie was born in Worcester and raised in Northborough, the daughter of Paul J. and Joyce C. (Boucher) Ranta and had been a resident of Oakham the past 45 years. She was an office administrator for the Town of North Brookfield Board of Selectmen for over twenty years. Previously, she was the Oakham Town Clerk. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Leslie's family on Sunday, June 9th from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leslie's name to Anne Marie Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 56, Barre, MA 01005. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 5 to June 6, 2019