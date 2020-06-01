Mary L. Carelli, 92
Worcester - Mary L. (Tristano) Carelli, a lifelong resident of Worcester passed away Saturday, May 30th, 2020, 4 days after her 92nd birthday.
Mary was born in Worcester on May 26, 1928, one of two daughters of James A. and Anna (DeToma) Tristano. Raised in Worcester, Mary graduated from Fanning Hill Trade School, 1945, met and married the "Love of her life" John J. Carelli, 1950, and began to raise their family with love, devotion and dedication before Johnny passed away on June 1, 1997 after 47 years of marriage. Mary worked in the sales office of the Sheppard Envelope Company for 37 years before retiring.
Mary is survived by her three devoted daughters, Angela E. Nardella and her husband Michael of Sutton, Carol A. Carelli of Worcester, Joanne Ricardi and her husband Thomas of Tolland, CT., a sister and best friend Mariann G. "Bridgie" Ward of Worcester; five grandchildren, Christina Nardella and her fiancée Mark Pace, and Michael Nardella Jr., Sean Ricardi and his wife Heather, Brian Ricardi and his fiancée Kelly Mulka, Cole Ricardi; a great grandson, Aaron; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mary was a generous caring woman with her love and time. In her younger years, Mary was an active member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, its Golden Years, Christian Mothers, and Our Lady of Sorrows organizations. Mary was also a past member of the Maria SS Addolorata Society, and the Eastside Post 201 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed many years at Cape Cod in the summer and the trips to the casinos. Her humor was infectious, always ending a conversation with her signature expression, "Bon, Oui". She loved to play cards, bake and cook Italian delicacies. This wonderful lady leaves a hole in our hearts but her loving and caring soul will shine on forever.
Private Funeral services will be held Friday, June 5th at 11:00 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Due to COVID restrictions, her funeral service can be viewed by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services. Entombment will be in Notre Dame Mausoleum.
Mary's family would like to thank all the wonderful home health caregivers and Christopher House staff for their ultimate dedication, love, and compassion.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.