|
|
Mary Lee Casso, 96
WORCESTER - Mary Lee Casso, 96, a resident of Worcester Healthcare, died Sunday, April 19th as a result of complications related to COVID-19. She is survived by her son, Rob Lee and his husband, Thomas Genduso of Millbury and her two dogs, Max and Lily. She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Michael Casso and three sisters, Helen Casso, Carmella Mangiatordi and Lucretia Wylie.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Angelo and Raphaela (Mazzone) Casso; and had been employed by the City of Worcester, School Department as a cafeteria worker. Mary was loved by everyone she met, her boundless energy and spirit belayed her age. Her love of gardening and keeping her yard pristine was a true testament to this energy. Mary's knitting ability provided so many of her friends with scarves she lovingly crafted for them. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her funeral arrangements will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Please make memorial contributions to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020