|
|
Mary E. "Maribeth" (Baudin) Clark, 73
AUBURN - Mary Elizabeth "Maribeth" (Baudin) Clark, 73, of Auburn formerly of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 with family by her side in UMASS-Memorial Medical Center, University Campus. Her husband of 49 years, Roger A. Clark died in 2015.
Maribeth leaves two sons, Kevin M. Clark and his wife Linda of Auburn and James A. Clark and his wife Kristen of Dudley; six grandchildren, Sean, Chelsea, Nicholas, Alyssa, Kasey and Sydney, four great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Karen Baudin, her Godsons, John M. Baudin, Stephen Coghlin and Thomas Goodwin, several nephews and nieces and her closest cousins, Maureen A. Coghlin and Elizabeth D. Goodwin. She was predeceased by her brother, John V. Baudin. Maribeth was born and raised in Worcester, a daughter of late John E. and Elizabeth M. (Moran) Baudin and was a graduate of Ascension High School.
Mrs. Clark worked as a legal secretary for many years and later worked in retail before retiring.
The funeral will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 with a service at 11:00 AM in DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. A calling hour will be held in the funeral home on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM before the service. In lieu of flowers contributions in Maribeth's memory may be made to , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA., 01701.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019