Mary E. Colby, 71
SHREWSBURY - Mary E. (George) Colby passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday July 30, 2020, at the age of 71.
Mary leaves her loving children: Sean D. Colby and his wife Maria of Rutland, MA, Jessica M. Billitier and her husband Ron Billitier, of Rochester, NY; her beloved grandchildren who affectionately called her "Mimi": Jack Billitier, Colby Grace Billitier, Avery Billitier, and Evan Colby. Mary also leaves behind her cherished dog Finley.
Mary was raised in Shrewsbury by her late parents Gordan B. and Viola L. (Burns) George. Mary Colby graduated from Notre Dame Academy and then Quinsigamond Community College, later earning her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Assumption College while raising her two children. Mary is also a veteran of our United States armed forces, having served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps as an Army Reservist achieving the rank of Major, with her last deployment in Operation Iraqi Freedom. After time spent in Iraq, she worked at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital. Her civilian employment as a Registered Nurse was in the public sector; she retired from the Department of Mental Health after 32 years of service. Upon retiring in 2010, Mary continued helping others by volunteering countless hours in and around the community of Shrewsbury. Mary was an active member and a tenacious voice of the Massachusetts Nurses Association and the Shrewsbury Democratic Committee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Massachusetts Nurses Foundation Scholarships (https://www.massnurses.org/mnf/scholarships
).
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Mary's funeral Mass at 11:00 AM on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at St Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA, where masks will be required upon entry and social distancing measures will be taken. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Westborough.