Mary C. Cunning, 86
WESTBOROUGH - Mary C. Cunning, 86, of Rutland Town, Vermont, formerly of Grafton and Westborough, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Meadows of East Mountain in Rutland Town. She was the wife of the late William F. Cunning.
Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late James and Josephine (Sponcie) McCarthy and was educated in Boston schools.
Mrs. Cunning was employed as a secretary for TJX Corporation prior to her retirement.
She was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church in Westborough and was an active member of the Grafton Senior Center. She was a published poet and enjoyed writing.
She is survived by two children, William Cunning and his wife, Kathie, of Cheshire, MA and Mary J. Costa and her husband, James, of Rutland Town, VT; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by two sons, Sean Cunning and Matthew Cunning.
Her funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, at 10:00 A.M. in the Britton-Summers Funeral Home, 4 Church St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019