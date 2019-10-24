Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Summers Funeral Home
4 Church St
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4717
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Britton-Summers Funeral Home
4 Church St
Westborough, MA 01581
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cunning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cunning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Cunning Obituary
Mary C. Cunning, 86

WESTBOROUGH - Mary C. Cunning, 86, of Rutland Town, Vermont, formerly of Grafton and Westborough, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Meadows of East Mountain in Rutland Town. She was the wife of the late William F. Cunning.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late James and Josephine (Sponcie) McCarthy and was educated in Boston schools.

Mrs. Cunning was employed as a secretary for TJX Corporation prior to her retirement.

She was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church in Westborough and was an active member of the Grafton Senior Center. She was a published poet and enjoyed writing.

She is survived by two children, William Cunning and his wife, Kathie, of Cheshire, MA and Mary J. Costa and her husband, James, of Rutland Town, VT; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she was predeceased by two sons, Sean Cunning and Matthew Cunning.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, at 10:00 A.M. in the Britton-Summers Funeral Home, 4 Church St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the .

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now