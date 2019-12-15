|
Mary A. Demers, 99
Southbridge - Mary A. (Titchen) Demers, 99, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13th, 2019 in her home after a brief illness.
Her husband, George A. Demers, died in 1987. She leaves her son, David Demers of Bethleham, NH; her two daughters, Jane Cadarette and her husband David of Dudley and Marcia Latour and her husband Louis of Southbridge; her sister-in-law, Dora Titchen of Putnam; her four grandchildren, Paul Cadarette and his wife Laura of Southbridge, Scott Latour of Southbridge, Kim Cadarette of Palmer and Katherine Latour and her longtime companion Kelvin Gonzalez of Southbridge; her granddaughter-in-law, Sharon Moreno Latour of Southbridge; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great grandchild with one on the way; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Christopher Latour in 2016. She was also predeceased by her two brothers, Thomas Titchen and Fred Swain. Mary was born in Southbridge the daughter of Thomas and Alice (Darbyshire) Titchen.
Mary worked at the American Optical Co. in Southbridge for 48 years, retiring many years ago. She was a member of the American Optical Quarter Century Club. After retiring she dedicated herself to taking care of her family and her husband's siblings in any way she could. She was a lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Southbridge. Mary was an avid reader and loved to travel. She also enjoyed cooking and her family loved her baking. She was a very outgoing person, always striking up a conversation with everyone she met. Mary was always concerned about her family and her door was always open to them when ever her help was needed.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a service at 11:00am in the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 446 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18th, from 5:00 to 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451 or to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
