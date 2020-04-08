|
|
Mary A. Dervin, 103
Clinton - Mary A. (Casasanto) Dervin, died Tuesday evening, April 7, 2020, in Clinton Hospital, after a brief illness. She was 103 years old.
She is survived by three daughters: Maureen E. High and her husband, Richard, Carolyn E. Dervin and her companion, Claude Rainville, and Diane E. Learned and her husband, Willard "Buddy," all of Clinton; twelve grandchildren: Elizabeth Barry and her husband Darren, Julie Inzirello and her husband, Christopher, Matthew High, Jennifer Burke, and her companion, Chris Thompson, Suzanne Horner and her husband, Allen, Elizabeth Clark and her husband, Todd, John Bosselman, Michael Bosselman, and his wife, Cindy, Brian Learned, and his wife, Kelli, James Learned, and his wife, Erin, Audrey Learned, and her companion, Keith Brunelle, and Jeffrey Learned, and his companion, Jill Zafirs; 28 great-grandchildren; many dear nieces, nephews, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, John J. Dervin, who died in 1994. Three brothers, Louis, Rocco, and Joseph Casasanto, and two sisters, Margaret Carter and Ann Ciavola, also predeceased her.
Mary was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of Carmine "James" and Viola (Milyaro) Casasanto. She attended the former Holy Rosary Grammar School, and was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1935, and a life-long resident.
For 25 years until her retirement in 1979, she worked in Quality Control at the former Van Brode Co., Clinton. Previously, she worked at various area factories.
She was a member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, and the former Our Lady of the Rosary Church, and its Women's Club, and the Clinton Emblem Club.
Mary's life centered around her family. With the help of her children and grandchildren, she was able to live independently, in her own home, until the time of her death. In younger years, she enjoyed traveling both here and abroad, and spending summers at Hampton Beach with her grandchildren. Though her body may have slowed over the years, her mind never did. Her quick wit, and amazing sense of humor will never be forgotten.
Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, immediate funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, are private. Once permitted, a public memorial will be held, at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. John's Church, 149 Chestnut St., Clinton, MA 01510. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020