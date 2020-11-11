Mary Ellen DeSavage



AUBURN - Mary Ellen (McGuiggan) DeSavage, 84, of Auburn, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center in Worcester.



Her husband Stephan "Vitty" DeSavage passed away in 1985.



Mary Ellen leaves her son Michael J. DeSavage and his wife Dawn, two granddaughters, Sophie and Mollie DeSavage, two sisters, Sister Kathryn Lawrence McGuiggan, S.N.D.deN., and Jane M. McGuiggan and her partner William P. Dee, all of Worcester.



Mary Ellen was born in Worcester, daughter of Lawrence J. and Kathryn A. (Dowd) McGuiggan. She was a graduate of the former Ascension High School and St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing, both on Vernon Hill.



After working for many years as a registered nurse at St. Vincent Hospital, Mary Ellen left nursing to stay at home with her family.



Mary Ellen always maintained a busy social life with her family and friends, and enjoyed connecting people together. She was the regular organizer of trips to Cape Cod and Wells, Maine for her extended family. In more recent years, she used the telephone to constantly stay in touch with countless friends.



Mary Ellen was a great sports fan. She was a lifelong devoted follower of University of Notre Dame football. She was also a fan of both women's and men's college basketball. She approached annual NCAA basketball tournament championships with great insight and knowledge as she completed her bracket predictions, often with great success.



Mary Ellen had a lifelong commitment to improve her community and help others. For decades, she was a volunteer at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center.



Calling hours, observing safety protocols including wearing masks and social distancing, will be held Friday, November 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will be Saturday, November 14, at 10 a.m., in St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Notre Dame Health Care, 555 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store