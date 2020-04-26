Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Bernard Church of Our Lady of Providence Parish
can be watched via "live stream" by visiting www.olpworcester.org , then click on the "YouTube" link
Mary E. DiPilato, 95

Holden - Mary E. (Metterville) DiPilato, 95, of Holden, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Her husband of thirty-three years, Louis DiPilato, pre-deceased her in 1983.

Mary is survived by her loving family including, a daughter, Judith M. Dacri and her husband Robert of Holden; two sons, John "Jack" R. DiPilato and his wife Nancy of Worcester and Florida, and Thomas E. DiPilato with whom she lived; a brother, Richard Metterville of Holden; four grandchildren, Leah DiPilato, Michael DiPilato and his wife Bayly, Bryana Kawaf and her husband Waseem, and Kelsey Dacri and her fiancé Jarred; two great grandchildren, Betty and Louisa; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Edward, William, and Francis Metterville. Mary was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Edward S. and Nora A. (Melia) Metterville.

She was dedicated to her family and loved being surrounded by their constant love. She enjoyed the Greendale Y, and was a member of Saint George Church and its Women's Guild.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, funeral services will be held privately, however her Funeral Mass at Saint Bernard Church of Our Lady of Providence Parish, will be on Wednesday, April 29, at 11 a.m., and can be watched via "live stream" by visiting www.olpworcester.org, then click on the "YouTube" link.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, by visiting .

The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
