Mary (Scott) Donahue
WORCESTER - Mary Elizabeth (Scott) Donahue, wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband, her children, their spouses and her adoring grandchildren on April 11 at the age of 88. Mary lived in Worcester her entire life and for the past 65 years with her beloved and devoted husband, Robert Donahue. Mary met Bob, the love of her life at St. Peter's High School in 1945, graduating in 1948. Mary then graduated from The School of Business Science and went onto work at the Welfare Department before raising her family. Mary and Bob married in 1953 and raised 6 children in their treasured home on Hadwen Road.
Mary's life was her family. She was actively involved in each one of her children's and grandchildren's lives. She was happiest when her family was all together, whether it be for family dinners, birthday parties, sporting events, graduations, cookouts or vacationing at Cape Cod or Wells, Maine.
Mary was a beautiful woman of quiet strength and grace, who embraced her faith deeply and passed that faith on to her family. Her love of baking wove its way into every family gathering. She took delight in preparing endless baked goods and enjoyed sending "care packages" to her grandchildren during their college years. Mary also found joy in attending daily Mass, reading, as well as her many trips with her husband to Florida later in life. Mary was predeceased by her beloved parents Theresa and John P. Scott, her brother John (Skitchy) Scott, her sister Margaret (Peg) Mackintire, infant son, and infant granddaughter Michaela Matthews.
She leaves her husband Bob, the love of her life and best friend, her six adoring children and their spouses, Mark and wife Judith of Sutton, Virginia Latino and husband James of Worcester, Robert and his wife Melissa of Newport RI, Patricia Brosnihan and her husband Paul of Worcester, Mary Angers and her husband Guy of Worcester and
Christine Matthews and her husband Michael of Auburn. Mary leaves 19 cherished grandchildren whom she adored, Danny, Christina, Mary, Jimmy, Matt, Bridget, Timmery, Ryan, Kara, Conor, Patrick, Caitlin, Michael, Monica, Lauren, Shane, Bobby, Erin and Luke, 6 great - grandchildren, her sister in law Janet Donahue and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Peter's Parish. The family would to like thank Jen, Emily, and Sister Jane from The JHC Home Care & Hospice for their tender care and support towards their wife and mother during her illness.
Calling hours are Monday, April 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Tuesday, April 16, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Church, 931 Main St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to The JHC Home Care & Hospice Program, 646 Salisbury St. Worcester, MA 01609.
