Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DUNLAP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY DUNLAP


1915 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY DUNLAP Obituary
MARY L. DUNLAP, 104

Worcester - Passed away peacefully at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester at the age of 104 on January 8. Formerly of South Boston and Sandwich, Mary resided at the Eisenberg Assisted Living Residence in Worcester for the past twelve years, where she was an avid bridge, cribbage and pitch player. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband James. They were inseparable partners for 67 years until he passed away in 2008. Mary is survived by her son James Dunlap of Northborough and daughter Marjorie Deshaies of Worcester; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mary was a graduate of South Boston High School and the Boston Clerical School and worked as a secretary at the former MDC Police station in South Boston. Friends and family are cordially invited to the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester St. South Boston on Monday, January 13 from 10:00 to 11:30 and burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mattapan. Mary's family wishes to gratefully thank the staff and her many friends at Eisenberg for the love, fellowship and comfort they provided over the past 12 years. For online guestbook www.CasperFuneralServices.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Casper Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -