Mary Duquette, 103
Clinton - Mary R. (Parow) Duquette, passed away peacefully at River Terrace Healthcare Center in Lancaster on Thursday, March 7, 2019, one day before she would have celebrated her 104th birthday. She is survived by generations of nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 31 years, George "Budgie" Duquette, her siblings: Ann Baer, Lily Beland, Mildred Pelletier, Margaret Botko, and Peter F. Parow, Jr.; and her long-time companion, Phil Carmon.
Mary was born in Clinton on March 8, 1915, to the late Peter & Mary (Kittredge) Parow. Having grown up during the great depression, Mary worked from a young age to assist her family and ultimately retired from the Ray-O-Vac Company in Clinton after nearly 40 years of employment. She was a woman of great faith and life member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. A devoted aunt, Mary was happiest while in the company of her nieces and nephews. She too enjoyed watching her soap operas, listening to country music, and completing her daily word search. Mary's family wish to thank the nursing staff at River Terrace Healthcare for their many years of loving care and friendship. A graveside service will be celebrated at 12pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Notre Dame Cemetery, Webster St., Worcester. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2019