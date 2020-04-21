|
|
Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Rankin Wright, 93
Charlton - Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Rankin Wright, 93, passed away at The Overlook in Charlton, Massachusetts, on April 17, 2020 of natural causes.
Born in Boston Massachusetts on March 31, 1927, daughter of Elmer Paull Rankin and Catherine Grace Sanger, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Brooks, her brother Robert and twin Elmer Paull Jr. She is survived by her children Aldrich Wright (Louise) of Brattleboro, Vermont, Anne E. Wright (Peter) of Sydney, Australia and Martha G. Wright of North Oxford, Massachusetts, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Radcliffe College in 1949, and went on to receive her Masters in Social Work from Boston University in 1954. Her successful career included helping delinquent teens and surveying nursing homes and hospitals for the state of New York. Having spent most of her life in New England and New York, she and Brooks also enjoyed many years in Arizona and New Mexico. Betty was an avid gardener. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, weaving, oil painting and pastels. Most of all she loved to travel the world with Brooks, and then host dinner parties to share their adventures with friends. She had a passion for helping teens with family planning, education and development.
Donations in Betty's memory may be made to Planned Parenthood.
Private interment services will be held in Maine at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.
A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik where you may offer condolences or light a candle in remembrance of Betty.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020