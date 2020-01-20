|
Mary Ermak, 95
Northbridge/Grafton - Mary Ermak, 95, passed away January 19, 2020 following an illness. She leaves her son Conrad Chickinski and his wife Jana and son Henry Chickinski Jr and his wife Florida Suez and her granddaughter Emily Chickinski. She was predeceased by her brother Michael Ermak. Mary was born February 24, 1924 in Grafton, MA daughter of the late Stefania (Scozik) and Alexander Ermak. Her roots were in Grafton but she lived in Northbridge for more than 50 years. Mary was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Worcester State Hospital and then at Grey Rock Nursing Home in Uxbridge up until her retirement. She prized the simple things; tending to her garden at home, reading about her field and others as she was always intellectually curious and of course she always wanted her beloved cats close by. She did take a trip to Poland years ago to connect her to her family's roots which became a cherished memory. In lieu of traditional remembrances please honor Mary with a donation to ASPCA at www.ASPCA.org. All are welcome to gather with her family Friday January 24th from 10am-11am at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton MA 01536 followed by a prayer service at 11am at the funeral home. She will then be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in South Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a special memory is available online at:
