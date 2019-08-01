|
|
Mary B. Fontaine, 83
Webster - Mary B. Fontaine, 83, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Webster Manor after a period of declining health.
She leaves a son, Henry J. Fontaine and his wife Betty Ann of Webster; 2 grandchildren, Christina Mead and Amanda Roux; 4 great-grandchildren, Betty Ann Mead, Azelyn Marie Roux, Sadey Sky Chaplain and Elijah Henry Chaplain; a sister, Dorothy P. Gregarick and her husband Anthony of Thompson, CT; nieces and nephews. Her brother, George A. Fontaine of Webster, died on July 12.
She was born and raised in Webster, the daughter of George R. and Helena M. (Denoncourt) Fontaine and graduated from Bartlett High School in 1954. She completed studies at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. She lived in Florida from 1980 to 1995 before returning to Webster.
She was a United States Navy veteran, serving as a nurse from 1955 to 1957.
Mary worked as a licensed practical nurse in Hubbard Regional Hospital in Webster, in Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge, and in Fish Memorial Hospital in New Smyrna Beach, Florida before retiring in 1992.
She was a communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and a member of its Ladies of Saint Anne, once serving as the second vice-president. She was a Eucharistic minister, was an adorer at the Blessed Sacrament chapel every week and assisted in counting collections. She volunteered at the Saint Vincent de Paul store in Webster and at the Salvation Army store in Auburn as well. She liked solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles and reading.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, August 6, from Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main Street. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery with military honors provided by the Webster-Dudley Veterans Council. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 5, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. in the funeral home.
www.scanlonfs.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019