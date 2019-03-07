|
|
Mary Ann Forhan
Worcester - Mary Ann (Septelka) Forhan, 93, formerly of 25 Carpenter Ave., Worcester, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Dodge Park Rest Home.
Her husband of 64 years, Thomas F. "Fran" Forhan, died in 2012.
She leaves a daughter, Patricia Dickie of Manville, R.I., a grandson Roger Forhan and his wife Heather Flowers Forhan, a great-granddaughter, Sierra Flowers, all of Sabattus, Maine, and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was born in Norwood, daughter of William and Catherine (Drab) Septelka. She lived in Worcester more than 70 years.
Mary Ann served in the WAVES division of the U.S. Navy during World War II. She was trained in nursing and staffed the pharmacy at the historic Naval Hospital Boston in Chelsea during the war.
Mary Ann worked for many years at the Worcester Police Department. She was a longtime secretary to Captain Sullivan. She was coordinator of examinations for new police officer applicants as well as police officers seeking promotions to higher ranks. She also worked in the clubhouse at the former Lincoln Country Club.
Mary Ann was a longtime member of St. Joan of Arc Parish.
Mary Ann's daughter is grateful to the Dodge Park staff for the wonderful care her mother received in recent years.
The funeral service will be Monday, March 11, at Noon in the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019